UIL committee approves Lufkin ISD’s appeal to change football district

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 11:56 am

LUFKIN – UIL granted Lufkin ISD’s request to move football districts for 2024-2026. The team will move from District 7-5A to District 9-5A. They appealed the realignment due to their new district being too far away, with the farthest district three and a half hours away in the Dallas area. Lufkin is now expected to be a part of a district that will include Barbers Hill, Baytown Sterling, Beaumont United, Beaumont West Brook, Galveston Ball and Port Arthur Memorial.

“This move will significantly decrease the amount of miles our students travel and subsequently the amount of lost instructional time at school,” the Lufkin school board said in a statement. “The LISD Board of Trustees would like to thank Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens for taking action on behalf of our kids and community. Thanks Mr. Stephens for your leadership and advocacy!”

