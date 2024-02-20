Arrest made in ransacked restaurant case

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 12:20 pm

TYLER– Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced on Tuesday a man has been arrested after breaking into their location on Gentry Parkway. “We want to thank our Tyler Police officers for responding right away and finding this guy,” the restaurant said. “Our most important priority is our employees and their safety, and they can now breathe a little knowing this guy is off the streets.” According to our news partner KETK, Tyler PD responded to the location around 6:30 a.m. where Timothy Gardner, 26 of Tyler, was arrested for burglary of a building.

In a post to social media, the restaurant said someone had broken into the location and “ransacked the place.” No employee was reported to be injured, according to the restaurant.

