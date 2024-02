White House to target Russia with ‘major sanctions’ in response to Navalny’s death

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 11:09 am

(NEW YORK) -- The White House will announce a new "major sanctions" package on Friday "to hold Russia accountable" in response to Alexei Navalny's death, said National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

