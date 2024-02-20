‘Gwyneth Goes Skiing’ musical to bow in the US with help from Emmy winner Darren Criss

Today is Tuesday February 20, 2024
Posted/updated on: February 20, 2024 at 8:37 am
Gwyneth Goes Skiing, the absurdist U.K. musical about the lawsuit that followed a skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow, is schussing to The States, with Glee veteran Darren Criss lending his voice.

On its Instagram, Awkward Productions confirmed a Variety report that the play is coming over The Pond, and into the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah -- the same state in which retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the Oscar winner, claiming she seriously injured him on the slopes at a ski resort in 2016.

Emmy winner Criss will provide the singing voice for Sanderson, played by the U.K. production's Joseph Sanderson who is reprising his role; What We Do in the Shadows alumna Cat Cohen will sing for Linus Karp's Paltrow.

The highly-publicized lawsuit -- and Paltrow's countersuit -- led to a jury siding with the star and Goop CEO in March of 2023, concluding that Sanderson was 100% at fault. Paltrow was awarded her requested $1 in damages.

In December of that year, Gwyneth Goes Skiing was staged at London's Pleasance Theatre. It was described as a "musical reimagining" of what took place on the slopes of Utah's Deer Valley Ski Resort that fateful day.

 

