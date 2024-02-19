Matthews scores NHL-leading 49th goal in Toronto’s 4-2 win over St. Louis

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2024 at 3:45 pm

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season and added an assist, sparking the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Matthews, the top pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, had recorded hat tricks in his two previous games. His go-ahead goal came on a power play in the beginning of the third period. He has scored 14 goals and nine assists on the power play this season.

Matthew Knies also scored and William Nylander scored a short-handed goal for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann added an empty net goal. Mitchell Marner registered two assists.

Ilya Samsonov registered 19 saves for Toronto.

Go Back