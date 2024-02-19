Haley takes hard line on immigration and ‘fixes’ to Texas abortion law

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2024 at 4:36 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that struggling to gain traction in the March 5 Texas primary, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a hard line on immigration and pressed the state to clarify abortion exemptions during an interview Friday with The Dallas Morning News. With the nation’s southern border under pressure from migrant crossings, Haley said the U.S. should deport millions of people who are already in the country without authorization. “You have to send them back,” Haley said during a 17-minute interview at the Fairmont Dallas hotel. “As cruel as that sounds, those that came here during these past several four or five years, we have to send them back. And the reason you do that is you have to go and let them know they can’t cut the line.” Haley, who is of Indian descent, said her parents legally immigrated to America.

“They put in the time, they put in the price,” Haley said. “They are offended by what’s happening on the border. My mom would always say if they don’t follow the law when they come here, they won’t follow the law when they actually get here.” Asked if it was practical to deport millions of people, Haley said: “If we can find them, yes.” During the interview with The News, Haley weighed in on another hot-button issue in Texas. She said Texas officials should revisit laws that prompted Kate Cox, a Dallas-area woman, to leave the state for an abortion. Cox had sought a medical exemption to the state’s strict anti-abortion laws, arguing doctors said her nonviable pregnancy was a threat to her health and future fertility. The Texas Supreme Court denied Cox’s challenge, saying her doctors had not proved she was legally entitled to the exemption. “They should make sure no woman in that situation ever goes through that again,” Haley said. “When you see something wrong, fix it,” she added. “We don’t want any other woman to go through what she went through. … It’s OK to put laws in place, but let’s not be so blinded that we don’t fix them when we see there’s something that needs to be adjusted.” Haley said she opposes draconian penalties for getting an abortion. “Let’s make sure for any woman who has an abortion that no state can say that she’s going to get the death penalty or go to jail over that,” Haley said.

