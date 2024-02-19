Jacksonville man dead after auto-pedestrian wreck

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2024 at 4:35 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Jacksonville man died last Thursday after a crash on Highway 110, half a mile south of Ponta according to our news partners at KETK. A DPS preliminary crash report states that 38-year-old Mark McGowan was walking south on SH110 in the northbound lane around 10:04 p.m. when he was hit by a 2017 GMC pickup towing a trailer headed north. McGowan died at the scene, DPS said. The investigation is ongoing.

