Winona volunteer fireman dies in crash

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2024 at 5:34 am

WINONA – According to our news partner KETK Winona Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Joseph Boehm died in a car crash on Saturday night. Boehm was 29-years-old and had been a member of Winona VFD since 2021. According to the department, Boehm had got his firefighter 1 and 2 certifications and in 2023, he was promoted to lieutenant. He was awarded Rookie of the year his first year of service, and firefighter of the year the last two years in a row. He leaves behind his loving wife, three children, extended family members.

Boehm’s funeral service will be held at Stewart Funeral Home in Tyler at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Donations for his family’s funeral expenses can be sent to the funeral home in the care of Winona Volunteer Fire Department or to directly to the department via Cash App at $WinonaFireDepartment.

