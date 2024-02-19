Today is Monday February 19, 2024
Lendeborg scores 26 and UAB takes down North Texas 71-62

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2024 at 5:03 am
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg’s 26 points helped UAB defeat North Texas 71-62 on Sunday.

Lendeborg added eight rebounds and four blocks for the Blazers (17-8, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Javian Davis scored 10 points and added three blocks. Efrem Johnson also had 10 points.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (14-11, 7-6) with 29 points and four assists. North Texas also got 13 points and four steals from Robert Allen.

UAB took the lead with 7:04 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-24 at halftime, with Lendeborg racking up 16 points. UAB was outscored by North Texas in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top.



