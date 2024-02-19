2024 People’s Choice Awards: The winners

The 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, were held Sunday night. Here's the list of winners:



THE MOVIE

Barbie



THE ACTION MOVIE

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes



THE COMEDY MOVIE

Barbie



THE DRAMA MOVIE

Oppenheimer



THE MALE MOVIE STAR

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)



THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR

Margot Robbie (Barbie)



THE ACTION MOVIE STAR

Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)



THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)



THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Jenna Ortega (Scream VI)



THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE

America Ferrera (Barbie)



THE SHOW

Grey's Anatomy



THE COMEDY SHOW

Only Murders in the Building



THE DRAMA SHOW

The Last of Us



THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

Loki



THE REALITY SHOW

The Kardashians



THE COMPETITION SHOW

The Voice



THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW

The Summer I Turned Pretty



THE MALE TV STAR

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)



THE FEMALE TV STAR

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

THE COMEDY TV STAR

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)



THE DRAMA TV STAR

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)



THE TV PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish (Swarm)



THE REALITY TV STAR

Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)



THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT

Ariana Madix (Dancing with the Stars)



THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW

The Kelly Clarkson Show



THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



THE HOST

Jimmy Fallon (That’s My Jam)



THE MALE ARTIST

Jung Kook



THE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift



THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll



THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Lainey Wilson



THE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny



THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Shakira



THE POP ARTIST

Taylor Swift



THE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Nicki Minaj



THE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé



THE NEW ARTIST

Ice Spice



THE GROUP/DUO

Stray Kids



THE SONG

"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo



THE ALBUM

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo



THE COLLABORATION SONG

"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua



THE CONCERT TOUR

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR



THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY

Taylor Swift



THE COMEDY ACT

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock



THE ATHLETE

Travis Kelce

PEOPLE'S ICON AWARD

Adam Sandler



MUSIC ICON AWARD

Lenny Kravitz

