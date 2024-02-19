Today is Monday February 19, 2024
2024 People’s Choice Awards: The winners

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2024 at 9:42 pm
Trae Patton/NBC

The 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, were held Sunday night. Here's the list of winners:
 
THE MOVIE 
Barbie 

THE ACTION MOVIE
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 

THE COMEDY MOVIE 
Barbie 

THE DRAMA MOVIE 
Oppenheimer 

THE MALE MOVIE STAR 
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR 
Margot Robbie (Barbie)

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR 
Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR 
Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR 
Jenna Ortega (Scream VI)

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE
America Ferrera (Barbie)

THE SHOW 
Grey's Anatomy 

THE COMEDY SHOW 
Only Murders in the Building 

THE DRAMA SHOW 
The Last of Us 

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW 
Loki 

THE REALITY SHOW 
The Kardashians 

THE COMPETITION SHOW 
The Voice 

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW 
The Summer I Turned Pretty 

THE MALE TV STAR 
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

THE FEMALE TV STAR 
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

THE COMEDY TV STAR 
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

THE DRAMA TV STAR 
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

THE TV PERFORMANCE 
Billie Eilish (Swarm)

THE REALITY TV STAR 
Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT 
Ariana Madix (Dancing with the Stars)

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW 
The Kelly Clarkson Show 

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW 
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 

THE HOST 
Jimmy Fallon (That’s My Jam)

THE MALE ARTIST 
Jung Kook 

THE FEMALE ARTIST 
Taylor Swift 

THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST 
Jelly Roll 

THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 
Lainey Wilson 

THE MALE LATIN ARTIST 
Bad Bunny 

THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST 
Shakira 

THE POP ARTIST 
Taylor Swift 

THE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Nicki Minaj 

THE R&B ARTIST 
Beyoncé 

THE NEW ARTIST 
Ice Spice 

THE GROUP/DUO 
Stray Kids 

THE SONG 
"Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

THE ALBUM 
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

THE COLLABORATION SONG 
"Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

THE CONCERT TOUR 
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR 

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY 
Taylor Swift 

THE COMEDY ACT 
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

THE ATHLETE
Travis Kelce

PEOPLE'S ICON AWARD
Adam Sandler

MUSIC ICON AWARD
Lenny Kravitz

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



