Winnsboro ISD student dies Saturday at a bass tournament

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2024 at 4:58 pm

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro ISD and the Texas High School Bass Association report that a student died after passing out at the weigh-in Saturday for the Lake Bob Sandlin bass tournament. According to our news partner KETK, school officials said that Kale Robinson, a junior, passed out during the tournament weigh-in and was taken to an area hospital where he died later.

A statement from Winsboro ISD said, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden and tragic loss of one of our Winnsboro High School students. Our entire Winnsboro ISD family is devastated by this heartbreaking news. Tomorrow, we will have counselors and local area youth pastors available at the high school to provide support for our students and staff as we navigate through this difficult time together. Please know that we are here for you, and we will do everything we can to help you through this. As a community, we are mourning this loss, and we will come together not only as a school but as a community to support each other during this incredibly challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our beloved student. #WinnsboroStrong“

According to the THSBA, Robinson had fished with the association for three years and had caught his personal best on Saturday.

