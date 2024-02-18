Freshman Booker leads No. 5 Texas past Iowa State 81-60

AUSTIN (AP) — Madison Booker likes her options as the Texas point guard whether the moment requires that she shoot or facilitate for teammates.

Booker had 18 points and 10 assists and led a fourth-quarter serge as No. 5 Texas overwhelmed Iowa State 81-60 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Booker, a freshman, also made three steals. Shaylee Gonzales added 18 points for Texas (24-4, 11-3 Big 12), which outscored Iowa State 23-10 in the fourth quarter to secure coach Vic Schaefer’s 100th victory in four seasons with the Longhorns.

Shay Holle had 16 points, six assists and three steals. Taylor Jones grabbed 13 rebounds and made three blocks. Aaliyah Moore produced 12 points and seven rebounds, most of her contributions coming in the second half.

Booker began the season at forward. She has played point guard the last 15 games since Rori Harmon suffered a season-ending knee injury. She is still learning the position.

“Knowing when it’s my shot and when it’s not,” Booker said. “When to pass it up. I love passing to Shay and Shaylee in the corners.”

Freshman Audi Crooks scored 24 for Iowa State (14-10, 8-6). Addy Brown scored 11.

The 6-foot-3 Crooks scored 13 in the first half — 12 inside — enabling Iowa State to take a three-point lead midway through the second quarter. But Texas responded with a 15-2 push to finish the half with a 43-33 lead. Booker scored six of the 15 for Texas.

The Cyclones trailed by eight after three quarters, but Booker took over again. She made four free throws in three assists in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Holle scored seven in the period.

“We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Typical Texas team. Big, physical, defend well. They play 94 feet of defense, make you work hard to just do the simple things.”

