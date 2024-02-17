Jacksonville man arrested for murder

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2024 at 5:58 pm

JACKSONVILLE – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old Wednesday night in Maydelle. According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old Isiah Mallord of Jackonville was arrested for murder and is being held at a local hospital in stable condition before he is transported to the Cherokee County Jail. Authorities say that Wednesday night on CR 1804 in Maydelle, Mallord got into a fight with Jayden Polk, a Jacksonville High School student. That fight escalated into the shooting in which deputies found Polk dead. Mallord was taken to a hospital for treatment by private transport for his gunshot wound.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said “It’s a devastating event for our community. We’ve got a 17-year-old kid who is deceased over something stupid. It was a situation that didn’t have to happen and it turned deadly.”

Go Back