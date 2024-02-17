Today is Saturday February 17, 2024
Marshall teacher jailed for improper relationship

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2024 at 3:52 pm
Marshall teacher jailed for improper relationship with studentMARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department said that they’ve arrested a 23-year-old woman following allegations of an “improper relationship between a teacher and a 16-year-old student” at a Marshall ISD school. According to our news partner KETK, Margaret Claire Burris of Marshall was arrested Saturday morning after a search warrant executed on a student’s cell phone revealed text messages and photos exchanged between Burris and the student were inappropriate, and at times explicit.

Marshall ISD superintendent Dr. Richard Langley, reportedly found out about the texting accusations Tuesday morning. The teacher accused was placed on immediate administrative leave. Following her arrest, Burris was charged with an improper relationship between educator and student. She is currently in Harrison County Jail on a $20,000 bond.



