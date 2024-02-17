Charlamagne tha God says White House pushes back on his Biden criticism: ‘This Week’

(NEW YORK) -- Influential comedian, co-host of "The Breakfast Club" radio show and New York Times bestselling author Charlamagne tha God sat down with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl for an exclusive interview airing Sunday.

Lenard McKelvey, who goes by Charlamagne tha God has harshly criticized Donald Trump, calling him a "fascist" and a "threat to democracy." But Charlamagne, who endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, has also been especially critical of the administration in recent weeks, calling on President Joe Biden to step aside to allow other Democrats to run, and saying he won't endorse Biden in 2024.

"Do you get blowback from the White House because you, even now in this conversation, you're very tough on Biden?" Karl asked.

"Yeah, and I think that's the stupidest s--- ever," Charlamagne replied. "Because I feel like you should be able to criticize whoever your elected official is, right?"

Charlamagne went on to tell Karl he criticizes the administration, and the Biden reelection campaign, because he feels they aren't acting with a "sense of urgency."

"You keep saying that there's a threat to democracy, and democracy as we know it is going to be gone, but not act like it," Charlamagne said.

