16-year-old arrested in Tyler murder

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2024 at 6:17 am

TYLER – The second person wanted for murder in Tyler has been arrested. According to our news partner KETK, a 16-year-old minor boy was arrested by law enforcement in Anderson County late Friday afternoon. He is currently in the Smith County Juvenile Detention Center. The teen was arrested in the death of 20-year-old Nathan Martin of Tyler. Martin was found on the shoulder of Highway 69 North near CR 489 Feb. 7 with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Also arrested was 25-year-old Joshua Bryant of Unk. Bryant was arrested Feb. 8 for capital murder and was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

