Pac-12, commissioner George Kliavkoff agree to part ways

The Pac-12 and embattled commissioner George Kliavkoff have mutually agreed to part ways, the league announced Friday.

The Pac-12, which is down to Washington State and Oregon State after sweeping conference realignment, said it will have more details about its new leadership next week.

Kliavkoff’s last day will be Feb. 29.

The move has been expected since last summer, when the Pac-12 dissolved after schools bolted for other leagues because Kliavkoff was unable to negotiate a media rights contract they agreed on. In less than three years under Kliavkoff’s direction, USC and UCLA announced their intent to join the Big Ten; Washington and Oregon eventually followed; Cal and Stanford are joining the ACC; and Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State decided to join the Big 12.

Last August, Kliavkoff presented the presidents and chancellors with a primarily subscription-based Apple streaming deal for the league’s television contract that expires after this school year. It was a lengthy process that frustrated many within the league and ultimately played a role in Colorado’s decision to join the Big 12 — a move that sparked the others.

Oregon State and Washington State were in a legal battle with the 10 departing schools over control of the conference, with Kliavkoff, the conference and the University of Washington named as defendants.

Earlier this week, the Pac-12’s board of directors released a statement that it gave the 10 departing schools notice of a proposed leadership transition with an “invitation to provide comment.” Kliavkoff reports to the Pac-12’s board, which has dwindled down to the presidents of the two remaining schools: Washington State’s Kirk Schulz and Oregon State’s Jayathi Murthy.

Washington State and Oregon State will operate as a two-team conference in football for the next two seasons, with a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference. The league’s basketball teams and many Olympic sports will play in the West Coast Conference.

Kliavkoff, who came to the league from MGM Resorts International, where he was president of entertainment and sports, was hired in May 2021 to replace Larry Scott.

