Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Livingston

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2024 at 4:34 pm
LIVINGSTON — A child abduction alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. She was last seen Thursday around 7 a.m. In Livingston on Lakeside Drive. Audrii is described as being approximately 75 pounds, 4’11, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, camo backpack, black pants and black high top tennis shoes. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have information on the location of Audrii Cunningham to call them at 936-327-6810.



