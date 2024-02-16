Marshall ISD teacher accused of inappropriate texts with student

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2024 at 3:47 pm

MARSHALL – Marshall ISD said that they’ve placed a teacher on administrative leave after they were accused of “inappropriate text communication with a student.” According to our news partner KETK, Marshall ISD superintendent Dr. Richard Langley, reportedly found out about the texting accusations Tuesday morning. The teacher accused was placed on immediate administrative leave. The Marshall Police Department have opened an investigation and more information will be released when the investigation is complete.

Go Back