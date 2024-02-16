Gilmer man sentenced to life in prison

February 16, 2024

UPSHUR COUNTY – Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd said that Michael Caffey was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of his father Timothy Caffey. Byrd said that Timothy Caffey, 66, had taken his son Michael off the street in order to help him but that Michael reportedly started using methamphetamines and demanded money from his father. According to our news partner KETK, Timothy was murdered at his home in the Latch community on March 26 of 2023. Byrd said Michael was arrested the next day in Liberty City while wearing clothes reportedly covered in his father’s blood. Byrd thanked the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigators Rob Bowen, Michael Barton and Linda Roberts, his investigator Jon Warren, citizens who provided information and the jury for bringing this case to a decision.

