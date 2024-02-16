White Oak man receives 30-year sentence

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2024 at 12:26 pm

WHITE OAK – A White Oak man pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife and was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday. According to court records, James Michael Alexander Sr, 64 of White Oak, pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In July, officials reported finding the body of a deceased woman in the 100 block of Larkspur, who was identified as Kimberly Alexander, 61. Police later found James at a hotel room in Longview that he had leased, and he was taken into custody without incident.

