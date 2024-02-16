Today is Friday February 16, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2024 at 11:33 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Love is Blind: After six seasons, you’d think we’d know if love is blind. The reality dating series returns just in time for the week of Valentine’s Day.

PlayersGina Rodriguez stars in the romantic comedy all about a woman who falls for her one-night stand.

Apple TV+
The New Look: Learn all about modern fashion icon Christian Dior and his contemporaries in the new drama series.

Hulu
Life & Beth: She found love, but she’s still lost. Season 2 of the dramedy series is now available to watch.

Prime Video
This is Me...Now: A Love StoryJennifer Lopez just dropped a new album — and a new movie to go along with it. You can stream it now.

Peacock
Oppenheimer: The movie with the most Oscar nominations this year has finally made its way to streaming.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

