Survey: Gladewater ISD students and staff in favor of four-day week

Survey: Gladewater ISD students and staff in favor of four-day weekGLADEWATER, Texas – In a wave that began in the 2022-23 school year, more east Texas school districts have transitioned to a four-day school week. A recent survey taken in the Gladewater ISD could see the district join the ever-growing list soon. According to our news partner KETK, 72% of parents, 78% of students, and 92% of employees voted in favor of the school week being shortened. But Superintendent Sedric Clark noticed that a second polling of parents actually saw a decrease in there approval. “It was in the 70’s the first time. This time, it was at 67%,” Clark said. The district is preparing to host several meetings where parents are able to voice their opinion.



