LSU RB Trey Holly facing charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder

LSU freshman tailback Trey Holly turned himself in to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. That’s one of three felony charges he’s facing tied to a shooting last week in Farmerville, Louisiana.

Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in Farmerville told ESPN in a phone interview Thursday that Holly turned himself in around noon and is being held on $512,000 bond. Holly’s arrest Thursday is one of three arrests tied to a Feb. 9 shooting, per Gates, in which two people were shot. Gates told ESPN that both of the shooting victims are expected to live.

Holly is also facing charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon, Gates told ESPN.

Holly has been suspended indefinitely from all LSU football team activities. LSU said in a statement that it was “aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish.”

A lawyer for Holly told The Advocate in Baton Rouge that his client plans to plead not guilty to all three charges.

“Mr. Holly emphatically denies all charges, and we look forward to having our day in court,” attorney Kelvin Rodgers said.

Holly is a freshman who ran for 110 yards on 11 carries last season, including one touchdown against Army. He entered LSU as one of the most accomplished backs in Louisiana high school football, as he set the state’s all-time rushing record with 10,523 yards. He scored 160 touchdowns in his high school career at Union Parish High School.

Holly was ESPN’s No. 10-ranked running back and No. 172 overall player in the Class of 2023.

