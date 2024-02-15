Early Voting in Smith County starts Tuesday

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 4:29 pm

TYLER – Smith County residents can begin casting their ballots Tuesday during two weeks of early voting for the March 5, 2024, Joint Primary Elections. From February 20 through March 1, Smith County residents can cast their ballots at any of the six early voting locations, which include:

First Christian Church – Christian Life Center: 4202 S. Broadway Ave, Tyler

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

The Hub: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler

Lindale’s Kinzie Community Center: 912 Mt. Sylvan St., Lindale

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Whitehouse Methodist Church: 405 W. Main Street, Whitehouse



Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon notes because of construction of the parking garage next to the Elections Office and The Hub, parking sports will be scarce. She is encouraging voters to cast their ballots at one of the other locations.

Early voting dates and times include:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, February 20 – 23

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 24

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 25

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday, February 26 – March 1.

If you would like to apply for a mail-in ballot, the deadline for the Elections Office to receive the application is February 23.

Election Day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Smith County residents will be able to choose any of the 38 polling locations to cast their ballots on Election Day.

Beginning on February 20, there will also be a red banner at the top of the Smith County homepage to make it easier to get the current election information. You’ll be able to find it here.

If your not sure where the closest polling location is to you. Smith County has launched a new, easy-to-use interactive map on its website. You can find that map here.

