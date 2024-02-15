Tyler Pounds to hold TSA PreCheck enrollment

Today is Thursday February 15, 2024
Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 4:03 pm
Tyler Pounds Airport to hold TSA PreCheck enrollmentTYLER – Tyler Pounds Regional Airport announced that on Tuesday Feb. 20 they will be having an enrollment for TSA PreCheck. According to our news partner KETK, enrolling for PreCheck is easy. Just fill out an application, have a legal ID, proof of citizenship, a photo and fingerprints. Airport officials say the enrollment cost is $78 for a five-year membership.

TSA PreCheck provides low-risk travelers a much easier experience with airport security. PreCheck flyers reportedly do not need to remove their shoes, laptops from bags, belts or jackets as they make their way through security and have access to PreCheck screening lanes.

For those who what to enroll in TSA PreCheck, but not able to be at the Feb. 20 enrollment, you can do so at an enrollment center here.



