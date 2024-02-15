The leadership we wish we had.

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 3:23 pm

I’m only a casual football fan. I can’t run down the names on the roster for the Dallas Cowboys. My life doesn’t go on hold every Sunday afternoon in the fall. I like the game. I like watching it. But I’m not eaten up with it.

I do watch the Super Bowl every year. Only I tend to avoid Super Bowl parties in favor of watching in my own chair eating my own food. And when the game is over, I’m over it.

But I’ll admit. This Super Bowl got to me.

I watched this Super Bowl with a bit more interest than usual for the simple reason that we in East Texas had a dog in the hunt named Patrick Mahomes. I don’t usually care who wins. This time I did.

The game was boring until it wasn’t. And with it tied at the end of regulation, it was anyone’s ball game. Given how well the San Francisco defense had held the Chiefs all day, some of the smart money was on the ‘Niners to win it.

But when Kansas City held San Francisco to a field goal and got the ball, I said to my daughter, “Kansas City’s going to win this thing.”

And they proceeded to prove me right.

With everything on the line, Patrick Mahomes’s performance was a thing of beauty. You could see the coming victory on his face when he took the field following the touchback of the San Francisco kickoff.

Watching him lead his team when it was win-or-go home, watching him convert two fourth downs and one third & long on the way to setting up first & goal, was a tour de force. He was calm. He was confident. He was in charge.

In the post-game show, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the winning touchdown pass, said of Mahomes:

How much confidence is there in the world? Whatever that is, that’s what we have in him.”

One of the virtues of NFL football is the fact that it remains a pure meritocracy – among the last in the culture. The ideologically blinded scolds of wokeness and DEI have exactly zero influence in roster decisions. The only way to get a job playing football in the NFL is to be the very best of the best. I am fond of saying that the worst player on the worst team in the NFL is one hell of a football player.

This Super Bowl got to me because of the state of things all around it. The country is a mess. The political leadership – on both sides of the aisle – doesn’t evoke the confidence among Americans that Chiefs players have in Mahomes.

What a relief then, however momentary, the Super Bowl was. For a few hours, talent, hard work and confident, selfless leadership were given the room to flourish.

According to the TV ratings, we ate it up.

In our politics, we don’t have an analogue to Patrick Mahomes. The Lord knows we could use one.

Go Back