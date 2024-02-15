UT Health East Texas picks up six urgent care clinics

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 2:52 pm

TYLER – UT Health East Texas has announced on Thursday that they have acquired six urgent care clinics from across East Texas. According to our news partner KETK, they are taking possession of QuickVisit Urgent Care clinics in Carthage, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore and Mabank, plus the Premier Health Urgent Care facility in Canton. UT Health East Texas’ urgent care clinics has service available such as COVID-19 tests, treatment for minor illnesses and injuries for patients three months old.

Donald Baker, regional president for UT Health East Texass said, “Expanding our urgent care options provides the region with more convenient access to our expert providers and care teams. More urgent care clinics are an important piece for us to build a better healthcare experience for all.”

