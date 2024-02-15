Alto ISD looking to fire arrested coach, teacher

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 1:07 pm

ALTO – According to our news partner KETK, Alto ISD announced on Thursday that during a special meeting on Monday they started the process to fire Blake Attaway, a teacher and coach arrested for an alleged improper relationship with a student. The process to terminate Attaway’s employment has a legally set amount of time the district said they have to wait for to allow Attaway to request a hearing before they can finalize his termination. According to the district, Attaway has not been on their property since Feb. 6 and they have made the required reports to the State Board for Educator Certification.

“The administration remains committed to supporting everyone involved in this situation and the resulting investigation. We will continue to update our community with necessary information, while staying committed to respecting student privacy. Should you or your child have any additional information or concerns regarding this matter, we encourage you to reach out to Alto ISD Administration.”

