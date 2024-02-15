Today is Thursday February 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Alto ISD looking to fire arrested coach, teacher

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 1:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Alto ISD looking to fire arrested coach, teacherALTO – According to our news partner KETK, Alto ISD announced on Thursday that during a special meeting on Monday they started the process to fire Blake Attaway, a teacher and coach arrested for an alleged improper relationship with a student. The process to terminate Attaway’s employment has a legally set amount of time the district said they have to wait for to allow Attaway to request a hearing before they can finalize his termination. According to the district, Attaway has not been on their property since Feb. 6 and they have made the required reports to the State Board for Educator Certification.

“The administration remains committed to supporting everyone involved in this situation and the resulting investigation. We will continue to update our community with necessary information, while staying committed to respecting student privacy. Should you or your child have any additional information or concerns regarding this matter, we encourage you to reach out to Alto ISD Administration.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC