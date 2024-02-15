Today is Thursday February 15, 2024
One dead, injured in Maydelle shooting

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 1:03 pm
One dead, injured in Maydelle shootingMAYDELLE – According to our news partner KETK a teenager is dead and a 20-year-old is injured after a shooting Wednesday night in the Maydelle area. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on CR 1804 where they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and officials said that during the investigation it found that a second victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by private car for treatment. Authorities said the 20-year-old is in critical condition, and the case is being actively investigated.



