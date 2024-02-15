Today is Thursday February 15, 2024
Longview man guilty in murder of girlfriend

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 1:08 pm
Longview man found guilty in 2022 murder of his girlfriendLONGVIEW – A 32-year-old man was found guilty by a jury on Thursday for murder in the 2022 death of his girlfriend. According to our news partner KETK, Adrian Grissom, 32 of Longview was initially arrested on Jan. 16, 2022 after he told police in an interview they had gotten into a fight which led to her death. According to documents, 23-year-old Cyan Winn had attempted to remove a gun from her purse and told Grissom to back up during the fight. Grissom allegedly told police he then “pushed Winn to the ground from a chair as she was pulling a handgun out.” According to documents, the two fought for the gun and Grissom got control of the gun before he said the handgun “discharged one time.” His trial began on Monday where Grissom was found guilty of first-degree murder.



