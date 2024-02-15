Today is Thursday February 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Hilary Swank reveals twin babies’ names in Valentine’s Day Instagram post

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 9:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the names of her 10-month-old twins.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first," the 49-year-old Million Dollar Baby star captioned a photo of her daughter and son, dressed in pink and blue onesies. Their respective names -- Aya and Ohm -- were written in the sand behind them.

"Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day," she added. "P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

Swank shared the news that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed twins back in April.

"It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," Swank captioned a photo of herself holding the newborns.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC