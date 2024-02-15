Commanders hire Anthony Lynn to staff, finalize front office

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2024 at 5:03 am

ByJOHN KEIM

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders are hiring Anthony Lynn to serve as their run game coordinator, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Commanders also have finalized their front office by hiring Lance Newmark from the Detroit Lions and reassigning former general manager Martin Mayhew, a source told ESPN.

Washington’s former executive vice president Marty Hurney will now serve in an advisory role to the football operations department, according to a source.

Lynn was San Francisco’s assistant head coach/running backs the past two seasons and has a strong relationship with Washington’s new general manager Adam Peters — as well as with new head coach Dan Quinn.

Darryl Tapp, another 49ers assistant coach, also is headed to Washington as the Commanders’ defensive line coach, sources told Schefter. Tapp, who was San Francisco’s assistant defensive line coach, played defensive end for Washington in 2013 as part of his 12-year NFL career.

Washington also is hiring Tom Donatell as defensive backs coach. Donatell spent the past three years with the Los Angeles Chargers and was their passing game coordinator/secondary coach in 2023.

The 49ers, whose offense features star running back Christian McCaffrey, ranked fourth in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry in Lynn’s two seasons.

Washington ranked 21st and 24th in those categories, respectively, during that same period. The Commanders have not finished in the top 10 in rushing yards per game since 2013; and only once since then have they been in the top half, ranking 12th in 2021.

Washington interviewed Lynn last offseason for its offensive coordinator position — a job that ultimately went to Eric Bieniemy.

Lynn spent four years as the Chargers’ head coach. His hiring to that role was announced the same day the franchise revealed it was moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Under Lynn, the Chargers were 21-11 in his first two seasons combined. But they fell to 12-20 in his last two, leading to his firing. Lynn was Detroit’s offensive coordinator in 2021 but was fired and replaced by Ben Johnson.

Lynn has served as running backs coach for five other teams as well. He’s the second former head coach hired for Quinn’s staff. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was named offensive coordinator for the Commanders.

Mayhew had been the Commanders’ GM the past three seasons and now will be a senior personnel executive/adviser to his replacement, Peters. They worked together for four years in San Francisco. Mayhew also worked with Newmark for 15 seasons in Detroit, including the last eight when he was the Lions’ GM.

Adding Newmark gives Washington another experienced voice in the front office. He spent the past 26 years with the Lions, rising from an assistant in the personnel department to becoming their senior director of player personnel, where he helped oversee both the college and pro scouting operations. He was considered a key assistant to Detroit’s executive vice president and GM Brad Holmes, who built a team that reached the NFC Championship Game this season.

Newmark survived three regime changes in Detroit. He was a national scout for three years and Detroit’s scouting director for two years. He was the team’s director of player personnel from 2016-21. Newmark interviewed for Detroit’s GM opening before the Lions hired Holmes in 2021.

“Lance is someone that I have known and respected in the scouting community my entire career,” Peters said in a statement. “He is a highly respected talent evaluator.”

