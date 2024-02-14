Tyler City Council approves traffic signal upgrades

TYLER – The Tyler City Council approved Wednesday to enter into advanced funding agreements with the state to upgrade traffic signals in the city, that according to our news partner KETK. According to officials, the funding for the project is part of the Federal Highway Department Program.



The plans include upgrading traffic signal detection systems at the following intersections:

North Palace Avenue at West Bow Street

North Palace Avenue at West Oakwood Street

North Palace Avenue at West Erwin Street

Palace Avenue at West Front Street

West Front Street at South Vine Avenue

West Front Street at South Bonner Avenue

East Front Street at South Fannin Avenue

East Front Street at South Beckham Avenue

South Glenwood Boulevard at West Front Street

South Glenwood Boulevard at West Erwin Street

South Glenwood Boulevard at West Houston Street

City officials also said there are plans to upgrade pedestrian signals, push buttons, curb ramps and conduits at the following intersections:

Front Street and Beckham Avenue

Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street

5th Street and Beckham Avenue

South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323

Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive

The city council said the total reimbursable cost for the project is approximately $2.7 million.

