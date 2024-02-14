Tyler City Council approves traffic signal upgrades

Tyler City Council approves traffic signal upgradesPosted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 4:36 pm
TYLER – The Tyler City Council approved Wednesday to enter into advanced funding agreements with the state to upgrade traffic signals in the city, that according to our news partner KETK. According to officials, the funding for the project is part of the Federal Highway Department Program.
The plans include upgrading traffic signal detection systems at the following intersections:
North Palace Avenue at West Bow Street
North Palace Avenue at West Oakwood Street
North Palace Avenue at West Erwin Street
Palace Avenue at West Front Street
West Front Street at South Vine Avenue
West Front Street at South Bonner Avenue
East Front Street at South Fannin Avenue
East Front Street at South Beckham Avenue
South Glenwood Boulevard at West Front Street
South Glenwood Boulevard at West Erwin Street
South Glenwood Boulevard at West Houston Street
City officials also said there are plans to upgrade pedestrian signals, push buttons, curb ramps and conduits at the following intersections:
Front Street and Beckham Avenue
Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street
5th Street and Beckham Avenue
South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323
Old Jacksonville Highway and Sunnybrook Drive
The city council said the total reimbursable cost for the project is approximately $2.7 million.