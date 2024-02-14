Texas laws likely wouldn’t have stopped Lakewood shooter from buying gun

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 4:36 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that despite a history of arrests and misdemeanor convictions, Texas state law likely allowed alleged Lakewood Church shooter Genesse Moreno to purchase guns, experts said. Moreno, 36, allegedly fired an AR-style rifle and was also carrying a .22-caliber rifle when she walked into Joel Osteen’s megachurch on Sunday afternoon and began shooting, according to police. Two off-duty officers working security shot and killed Moreno. Her 7-year-old son and a 57-year-old man were wounded in the exchange. Police on Monday said they believed Moreno bought the AR-style rifle, made by Anderson Manufacturing, in December. It was unclear when she purchased the other gun, manufactured by Blue Line Solutions, a Washington-based company. Based on the information that’s been made public about Moreno, she was likely legally able to buy a gun in Texas, said Lindsay Nichols, the policy director for the Giffords Law Center.

Gun laws are looser in Texas than they are in other parts of the country, Nichols said. “For federal law there are certain standards, and many states follow those federal standards,” Nichols said. “Those standards are essentially, if a person has been convicted of a felony or convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor they’re prohibited.” Other states have laws that may have allowed Moreno’s family, neighbors or local police to stop her from buying a gun, at least temporarily, Nichols said. The details about her purchase came as more details emerged about Moreno’s criminal past and raised fresh questions about how she was able to buy a gun. Her former mother-in-law in a Facebook post said Moreno was taking medication to treat schizophrenia. Neighbors at her home in Conroe told NBC News they had made complaints to police about harassing and threatening behavior, including one incident where she threatened a woman with a handgun.

