Breaking News: 1 dead, 9 hurt in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 3:52 pm

One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

