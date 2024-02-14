Today is Wednesday February 14, 2024
Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 3:52 pm
Breaking News: 1 dead, 9 hurt in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City – One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. Read More



