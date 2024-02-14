Phelan lashes out at ‘extreme political harassment’ targeting family

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 4:36 pm

BEAUMONT – Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has released a statement to KFDM/Fox4 News, through a spokesperson, denouncing what he calls ‘extreme political harassment’ targeting his family. Beaumont police responded to a call for service from Phelan’s home at about 7:35 p.m. Monday, reporting people trespassing on the property. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded as well, since it handles matters related to the security of the Texas House Speaker. “Two unidentified men, falsely declaring themselves to be doorknockers on behalf of Dade Phelan, knocked on the Phelan’s door last night and confronted his wife with a series of completely baseless claims related to the ongoing campaign,” said Phelan through spokesperson Cait Wittman.

“This was not just a distasteful gag – it was yet another instance of extreme political harassment that raises serious concerns about the lengths to which Dade Phelan’s opponents will go to mislead voters into supporting David Covey’s campaign.” “This episode is part of a disturbing pattern, following closely on the heels of an outspoken David Covey supporter being recently arrested after issuing terroristic threats against Dade Phelan on social media,” the statement continued. “The persistence of these impostors on the Speaker’s property compelled the intervention of law enforcement, and Speaker Phelan and his family are grateful for their swift and effective response. Targeting, harassing and intimidating a candidate’s family is an egregious violation of security and civility and must be denounced in the strongest possible terms. Such dirty, underhanded tactics have no place in politics.” KFDM/Fox4 reached out to David Covey for a response. His campaign sent us a statement, saying it had “no knowledge or direct involvement” in the events at Speaker Phelan’s home.

