1 dead, 9 hurt in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: Officials

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 3:16 pm

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY) -- One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition and one has non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The shooting took place west of Union Station, near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, officials said.

Two armed people have been detained, according to Kansas City police.

About 1 million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday's celebration.

Officers said they're working to release everyone from inside Union Station.

"We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims," police said. "Many of you have footage of many officers securing Union Station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside Union Station and expedite care of those injured."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said on social media, "I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back