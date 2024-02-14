One arrest, 1 wanted for murder in roadway

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 2:59 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK one person has been arrested and another is wanted by Tyler authorities in the death of a 20-year-old man who was found lying near a roadway. Tyler police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding a second suspect, identified as 16-year-old Caleb Ward, of Whitehouse. Officials said he has a directive to apprehend for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. Ward is from the Whitehouse area, but reportedly has been known to frequent Tyler. Anyone who knows his location is asked to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

Joshua Bryant, 25 of Unk, was arrested on Feb. 8 for capital murder and other charges before being booked into the Smith County Jail where his bond has been set at $1 million. Both were wanted for capital murder by authorities after a man, who was later identified as 20-year-old Nathan Martin, of Tyler, was found on the shoulder of Highway 69 North near CR 489 last week with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Bryant’s arrest warrant, in an interview with authorities he allegedly told them he had met up with Martin that night in his car but “claimed to have blacked out and denied having any memory of what occurred” when he was asked about the incident.

Bryant was arrested a few hours after the incident was reported for reportedly stealing a car. Bryant allegedly told authorities he entered the car thinking it belonged to a friend, and was arrested for burglary of a vehicle and searched where “drugs believed to be crack cocaine” were found.

The warrant said that evidence indicated a third person to be involved “in the robbery of Martin to obtain his vehicle, leading to the murder of Martin” but Bryant claimed to not know who else was in the car.

