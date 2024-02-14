Woman arrested after spending night in Walgreens

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 2:56 pm

TEXARKANA – According to our news partner KETK a woman was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday is being accused of staying overnight in a Walgreens, vandalizing the bathrooms and leaving with a backpack full of stolen merchandise the next morning. Employees at Walgreens Pharmacy were about to unlock the front door Tuesday when they noticed “a woman in a robe walking around inside the store” and called the police. When Texarkana Police Department officer Jonathan Price arrived, the woman reportedly walked out the front door and started down the sidewalk while wrapped in a blanket and carrying a backpack. Police reportedly found wine, cigarettes, markers, notebooks and chocolate from Walgreens in her backpack. Store employees reported that she used a Sharpie to write all over the bathroom stalls. Shimanek was charged with burglary of a building and booked into the bi-state jail.

Police said when Price asked the woman her name, she initially told him it was “$” and tried to walk away twice before being arrested. She was identified as 32-year-old Brooke Shimanek.“From what we can tell, she somehow managed to hide out in the store last night when they closed and then spent the night working on her art project in the restrooms – and eating and drinking,” police said.

Go Back