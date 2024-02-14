Police search for second homocide suspect

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 10:26 am

TYLER — Tyler Police have identified the victim in a February 7 homicide. According to authorities, Nathan Charles Martin, 20, of Tyler was found in the roadway on CR CR 489 with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One suspect, Joshua Renae Bryant (pictured), 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail on numerous charges, including capital murder by terror threat, with bond set at $1,000,000. Tyler Police are asking for help in locating the second suspect, Caleb Austin Ward, 16, of Whitehouse. He’s been known to frequent Tyler and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

Go Back