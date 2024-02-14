Today is Wednesday February 14, 2024
ktbb logo


Police search for second homocide suspect

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 10:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police search for second suspect in Tyler homicideTYLER — Tyler Police have identified the victim in a February 7 homicide. According to authorities, Nathan Charles Martin, 20, of Tyler was found in the roadway on CR CR 489 with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. One suspect, Joshua Renae Bryant (pictured), 24, was booked into the Smith County Jail on numerous charges, including capital murder by terror threat, with bond set at $1,000,000. Tyler Police are asking for help in locating the second suspect, Caleb Austin Ward, 16, of Whitehouse. He’s been known to frequent Tyler and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC