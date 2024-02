Three police officers shot in Washington, DC

February 14, 2024

avid_creative/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Three police officers were shot in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning with all suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said the shooting scene "remains active."

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding.

Story developing...

