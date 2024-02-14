Hornets’ Miles Bridges gets 3 criminal counts dismissed

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2024 at 6:56 am

ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI AND TIM BONTEMPS

The Mecklenburg County (North Carolina) Superior Court dismissed three criminal counts against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges on Tuesday due to “insufficient evidence to warrant prosecution,” per a court filing obtained by ESPN.

The court filing states that, due to conflicting statements stemming from an October incident that resulted in damage to a vehicle, “given the lack of sufficient evidence to overcome the inconsistency of these accounts, the state would not be successful at trial.”

Prosecutors said in the filing that the victim, Bridges’ former girlfriend, gave conflicting statements to police and later said she was unsure how the damages were caused.

“The evidence was going to show Miles was innocent, and we were going to win a trial,” said Bridges’ attorney, Allen Brotherton.

The Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office did not have any further comment. The Hornets declined a request to comment on the dropped charges.

Bridges was previously suspended for 30 games without pay by the NBA after am earlier incident, for which he pleaded no contest in November 2022. Bridges served the final 10 games of that suspension to begin the 2023-24 season.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. He must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Bridges most recently turned himself in on Oct. 13 after an arrest warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes contributed to this report.

