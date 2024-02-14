Scoreboard roundup — 2/13/24

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Lakers 125, Detroit 111

Boston 118, Brooklyn 110

Oklahoma City 127, Orlando 113

Miami 123, Milwaukee 97

Minnesota 121, Portland 109

Phoenix 130, Sacramento 125

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 7, Los Angeles 0

Toronto 4, St. Louis 1

Montreal 5, Anaheim 0

Ottawa 6, Columbus 3

Colorado 6, Washington 3

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 (SO)

Seattle 2, NY Islanders 1 (SO)

Dallas 4, Carolina 2

New Jersey 4, Nashville 2

Vancouver 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 8, Detroit 4

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette 78, Butler 72

Syracuse 86, North Carolina 79

Iowa St. 68, Cincinnati 59

Baylor 79, Oklahoma 62

Illinois 97, Michigan 68

Dayton 75, Duquesne 59

Creighton 94, Georgetown 72

BYU 90, UCF 88

Wisconsin 62, Ohio St. 54

Pittsburgh 74, Virginia 63

Kentucky 75, Mississippi 63

Illinois St. 80, Indiana St. 67

