Biden blasts Trump for his ‘shocking’ and ‘un-American’ NATO comments

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted former President Donald Trump's comments that he would "encourage" Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" to NATO-aligned countries that are "delinquent" -- calling them "shocking" and "un-American."

"The former president has set a dangerous, and shockingly, frankly un-American signal to the world," Biden said in remarks at the White House.

Trump made the comments over the weekend, saying he wouldn't have the U.S. protect a NATO nation that didn't contribute enough defense funds to the alliance. Trump's remarks echo his long-standing criticism of the role the U.S. plays in providing security for other countries, including major allies.

"You don't pay your bills, you get no protection. It's very simple," Trump said at a campaign event in Conway, South Carolina. "Hundreds of billions of dollars came into NATO, and that's why they have money."

Biden said there is a "sacred commitment" among NATO countries.

"When America gives its word, it means something. When we make a commitment, we keep it. And NATO’s a sacred commitment. Donald Trump looks at this as if it's a burden," Biden said.

Biden said Trump gave "an invitation to Putin," the Russian president who invaded Ukraine.

"The whole world heard it. The worst thing is, he means it," Biden said.

"No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will. For God's sake, it's dumb, it's shameful, it's dangerous."

Trump doubled down on his message to NATO in a social media post Monday.

"YOU MUST PAY," the former president wrote.

Trump claimed he had previously made NATO "strong" by telling them to "pay up" or risk losing American protection.

"When I told the 20 Countries that weren’t paying their fair share that they had to PAY UP, and said without doing that you will not have U.S. Military Protection, the money came rolling in," Trump wrote.

Some of Trump's closest allies have defended his NATO comments.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told ABC News on Monday that he's "100% behind him" in his push to get NATO countries to pay more money toward their self-defense. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said allied nations that are concerned about Trump's comments need to "get over it."

Biden made the comments during a speech where he urged the House to "immediately" vote on the $95 billion foreign aid bill that the Senate passed Tuesday morning. House Speaker Mike Johnson strongly suggested he may not take the Senate bill on the floor for debate or a vote.

"I urge Speaker Johnson to bring it to the floor immediately, immediately," Biden said. "There's no question that if the Senate bill was put on the floor in the House of Representatives, it would pass. It would pass. And the speaker knows that."

