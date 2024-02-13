Paxton back in court Friday in securities fraud case

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2024 at 4:50 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be in a Houston court Friday in a nearly 9-year-old securities fraud case he is now seeking to dismiss. Paxton could face trial as early as April 15. But as that trial date approaches, his lawyers are asking a judge to toss the case, arguing that lengthy delays have violated his constitutional right to a speedy trial. “At minimum, the State’s inactivity imposed additional and entirely foreseeable — and unnecessary — worry, anxiety, employment and financial difficulties, and frustration upon Paxton,” his defense team argues. The special prosecutors in the case have countered that Paxton himself is responsible for much of the delay and that his legal team could have argued for a speedy trial while the case languished during several rounds of appeals.

Paxton is accused of two felony fraud charges for allegedly courting investors into a Collin County tech company without disclosing that he was being compensated for the work. He is also accused of funneling clients to a friend’s investment firm without registering with state regulators. In 2014, the Texas State Securities Board fined him $1,000 for failing to register. The attorney general could face up to 99 years in prison as well as fines if convicted of the fraud charges. Paxton has pleaded not guilty. Pressing to continue toward trial, the prosecutors argue that Paxton’s political victories, including fending off impeachment, are proof that the pending case has caused the attorney general little strain. Since he was indicted, Paxton has been reelected attorney general twice and become one of the most visible state attorneys general in the country.

