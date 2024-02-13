Today is Tuesday February 13, 2024
Smith County free spay, neuter funds for residents pets approved

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2024 at 4:29 pm
Smith County free spay, neuter funds for residents pets approvedTYLER – The Smith County Commissioners Court has approved the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to offer free spaying and neutering for pets of Smith County residents. According to our news partner KETK, county officials said Smith County received $45 million in funding from ARPA, to provide relief following the Covid-19 pandemic. The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the use of $100,000 of that funding to offer free spaying and neutering as a part of the No Strays Project.

Commissioners stated the funds will be given to Angel Paws Advocates, a local nonprofit animal rescue, which will be partnered with the No Strays Project. Funding is also going to be used to provide micro-chipping and rabies vaccinations to pets of Smith County residents..



