Tatum resident wins $1 million dollars

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2024 at 3:08 pm

TATUM – A Tatum resident has won $1 million from a lottery scratch ticket. According to our news partner KETK, the winner, who wants to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Eagle Mart at 240 W. Johnson St. in Tatum. This is third big lottery ticket sold in East Texas this year, with the other multi-million dollar tickets sold in Longview.

