Kirk Calhoun to retire as UT Tyler president

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2024 at 10:46 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler President Kirk Calhoun announced on Tuesday he will retire May 31. According to our news partner KETK, Calhoun has been with UT Tyler 22 years as its president and president of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. University officials say that the committee to help advise UT System Chancellor J.B. Milliken on a new president will be led by former Tyler mayor and Texas state senator Kevin Eltife, UT System chairman of the Board of Regents.

“There are many important initiatives at our Tyler campuses, and my colleagues and I will work to name a successor to President Calhoun who will build upon the work underway,” Eltife said.



The university said in a release that collaboration and increased educational opportunity have been the benchmarks of Calhoun’s tenure including expansion of academic programs, partnering with community colleges and industry and the merger and creation of the UT Health East Texas hospital system.

Dr. Calhoun’s long commitment to the UT Health Tyler, UT Tyler and the region will be felt for many years to come. Improving health and the human condition and educating and training generations of students has been his life’s work. We applaud his many impactful contributions,” Milliken said.

