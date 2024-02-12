Lindale teacher earns national certification

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2024 at 2:30 pm

LINDALE – A Lindale High School educator has been recognized as a national board certified teacher. According to our news partner KETK, Renee Ramsey, an English and American history teacher at Lindale High School, has completed the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards program. Now that Ramsey is recognized as a National Board certified teacher, she will receive the designation on her Texas educator certificate, as well as receive additional compensation through the Teacher Incentive Allotment by the state. According to the release, the National Board Certification was designed to develop and recognize accomplished teachers and drive forward school improvement. In completing the certification it is reported that candidates submit evidence that their practice meets the Five Core Propositions and the National Board standards.

“I am so thankful for all of the support from my family, colleagues and administration. They helped me in my journey to become a National Board Certified teacher,” said Ramsey.

